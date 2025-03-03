More tickets to see Jacquees and Dej Loaf are with Monie Love

Jacquees

Listen to Monie Love for a chance to win tickets to see Jacquees & Dej Loaf on May 10, 2025 at the Tabernacle.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/3/2025 - 3/7/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Jacquees & Dej Loaf on May 10, 2025 at the Tabernacle. (Minimum approx. retail value: $96.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

