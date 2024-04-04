More Chances to win Diana Ross Tickets!

Toni Moore and George Willborn have your chance win tickets to see Diana Ross: Beautiful Love Performances at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on May 10, 2024.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/2/2024 - 4/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds 1 out 14. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Diana Ross: Beautiful Love Performances at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on May 10, 2024 (approx. retail value: $200.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

