More Chances to See Tamar Braxton and Silk Are Happening

R&B Wine Festival

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win ticket to the R&B Wine Festival at Coolray Field for a WEEKEND filled with soulful tunes and exquisite wines on June 22-23, 2024

Get ready to sip, savor, and sway to the rhythm of your favorite R&B hits. Indulge in a variety of wines while enjoying good food from many Food Trucks! Don’t miss out on this perfect blend of music, food and wine - it’s an event you won’t want to miss!

TWO DAY EVENT

Two session 12-4pm & 6-10pm (both days)

complimentary WINE upon entry

complimentary BBQ upon entry

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/28/2024 - 5/31/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to R&B Wine Festival at Coolray Field. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $140.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.







