Monie Love is Spreading Love with Tickets to The Serenade Tour

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum artist Maxwell announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour. Maxwell will be joined by special guest two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London. Kicking off September 14 The Serenade Tour stops in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Friday, September 27 and more.

Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com and LiveNation.com . Full tour routing below. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates.

Listen all week for a chance to win tickets before you can buy them!

Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/26/2024 - 3/29/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see The Serenade Tour on September 27, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (approx. retail value: $150.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

©2024 Cox Media Group