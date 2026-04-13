Toni & Tony are giving you a chance to win tickets to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy!

Synopsis: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY is an unrelenting psychological horror that reinvents the iconic monster myth through the terrifying cursed possession of a young girl – leaving her family desperate to find out what happened - to save her, and themselves, before it’s too late.

Listen for a chance to win tickets to see LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY at participating theaters. In theaters this Friday, April 17.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/2026 - 04/17/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY at participating theaters. (approx. retail value: $35.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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