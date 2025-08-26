Monie Love has your first chances to win tickets before you can buy them!

112 announces Room 112 tour with Total and Case. The tour is set to touchdown in Atlanta on February 6, 2026 at the Tabernacle. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 29th at Ticketmaster.com.

This week, play Monie on the Mic at 4:30p for a chance to win tickets before you can buy them

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/26/2025 - 08/29/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Room 112 Tour at Tabernacle on February 6, 2026. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

