Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to Xscape: The Mother’s Day Love Affair!

Xscape: The Mother's Day Love Affair

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to Xscape: The Mother’s Day Love Affair at the Fox Theatre on May 10th!

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/2026 - 05/08/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Xscape: The Mother’s Day Love Affair at the Fox Theatre on May 10th. (ARV: Minimum of $246.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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