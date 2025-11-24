Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to see Mario!

Mario

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to see Mario’s Nothing But Us Tour on November 30, at The Masquerade.

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/24/2025 - 11/26/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Three (3) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Mario: Nothing But Us Tour on November 30, 2025 at The Masquerade. (Minimum approx. retail value: $104.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group