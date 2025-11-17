Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to see Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker!

ATLANTA BALLET NUTCRACKER

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win four tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (exact date TBD).

Let Atlanta Ballet transport you and your family into a fantasy land of warmth and wonder.

The magic of the holidays comes alive as Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker takes the stage this December at Cobb Energy Centre, December 6 to 27.

Tickets are on sale now at AtlantaBallet.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/2025 - 11/21/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (exact date TBD). (Minimum of approx. retail value: $180.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group