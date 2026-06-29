Monie Love has your chance to win tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Michael Blackson!

KISS 104.1 Presents: Michael Blackson

Listen all week, to Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents: Michael Blackson at City Winery on July 3, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Listen all week, to Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to the show!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/2026 - 07/03/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents: Michael Blackson at City Winery on July 3, 2026 . (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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