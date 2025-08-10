Monie Love has your chance to win ticket to see Musiq Soulchild!

Musiq Soulchild 2022

This week, listen to Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to see Musiq Soulchild and Leela James on September 20 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/11/2025 - 08/15/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Musiq Soulchild and Leela James on September 20 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $148.50, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

