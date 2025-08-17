Monie Love has your chance to win ticket to see Atlanta United thanks to the Georgia Lottery!

Atlanta United FC

This Monday and Tuesday, listen to Monie Love for a chance to win FOUR tickets to see Atlanta United take on the Toronto FC on August 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s all brought to you by the Georgia Lottery! The Georgia Lottery is a proud sponsor of education in Georgia through Georgia’s PreK and the HOPE Scholarship programs. When you play, Georgia students win!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/18/2025 - 08/19/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Two (2) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Atlanta United take on the Toronto FC on August 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $140, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

