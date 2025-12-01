Monie Love has your chance to win the perfect Christmas gift: A trip to Cirque du Soleil!

Cirque du Soleil LUZIA 2

This week, play Monie on the Mic with Monie Love for a chance to win four tickets to Cirque du Soleil located Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station (exact date TBD). It’s the perfect gift for you and your family this holiday season!

Performing Now - January 25, 2026

Tickets on sale now at CirqueDuSoleil.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/01/2025 - 12/05/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Cirque du Soleil located Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station on (exact date TBD). (ARV: $280.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

