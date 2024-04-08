Monie Love Has Your Chance to See Tyrese and Eric Benet

Monie Love has your chance win tickets to The Mother’s Day Concert with Tyrese and Eric Benet on May 11, 2024 at Stockbridge Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/2024 - 4/12/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Mother’s Day Concert with Tyrese and Eric Benet on May 11, 2024 at Stockbridge Amphitheatre, (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group