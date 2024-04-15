Monie Love Has Your Chance to See The Roots and More!

Monie Love has your chance win tickets to The Roots: Hip-Hop Is The LOML Tour featuring Arrested Development & Digable Planets at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 29, 2024.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/2024 - 4/12/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Roots at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on August 29, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $109.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

