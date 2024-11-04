Monie Love Has Tickets to Stone Mountain Park Christmas!

Listen all week, for a chance to win four tickets to Stone Mountain Park. Tickets are available to buy at StoneMountainPark.com!

The holiday season is here and you don’t want to miss Stone Mountain Park Christmas, weekends and school holidays, November 9 through January 5. Embark on the All-New Magical Flight to the North Pole! This completely new and totally immersive experience will transport you through the shimmering waves of the Northern Lights to Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole.

Board the Enchanted Sleigh Ride (also known as Skyride) and take an incredible journey to the North Pole.

See Santa’s elves train the baby reindeer to fly!

Visit Mission Control and access Santa’s List Vault, where you’ll discover if you’re on the Naughty or Nice list!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/4/24 - 11/8/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Stone Mountain Park (Minimum approx. retail value: $120.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

