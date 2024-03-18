Monie Love has tickets to see Chris Brown!

Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour, Presented by Live Nation, with special guests: Ayra Starr and Muni Long stops in Atlanta for three shows July 5, July 6, and July 14. All week, Monie Love is giving you a chance to win tickets to the July 5th show at State Farm Arena.

Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/18/2024 - 3/22/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour at State Farm Arena on July 5, 2024. (approx. retail value: $150.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

