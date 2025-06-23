Monie Love has more tickets to see Nas on the way!

Listen all week to Monie Love for a chance to win tickets to see Nas with Atlanta Pops Orchestra on July 5, 2025 at Synovus Amphitheater at Chastain Park. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/23/2025 - 06/27/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Nas with Atlanta Pops Orchestra on July 5, 2025 at Synovus Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (Minimum approx. retail value: $112.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

