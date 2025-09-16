Miles for Smiles

The HRA Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is proud to host the inaugural Miles for Smiles 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at SweetWater Brewing Company in Atlanta, GA. This event brings together families, community leaders, and local businesses for a morning filled with fitness, fun, and philanthropy.

The Miles for Smiles 5K is more than just a race. It is an opportunity to rally around Camp Twin Lakes, a Georgia-based nonprofit that provides year-round, fully adaptive, and deeply meaningful camp experiences for children living with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges. Every step taken and every mile completed will directly benefit this remarkable organization, which has been empowering children and their families for over three decades. To learn more about Camp Twin Lakes, please visit- Home - Camp Twin Lakes

Event Details

What: Miles for Smiles 5K Walk/Run

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Check-in: 8:00 AM



Race Start: 9:00 AM

Where: SweetWater Brewing Company, 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta, GA

Host: HRA Foundation (nonprofit organization)

Benefiting: Camp Twin Lakes

