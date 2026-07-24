Mike Jamison has your chance to see The Whispers!

The Whispers 2026

Listen to Soul School Saturday with Mike Jamison for a chance to win tickets to see The Whispers on August 15, 2026 at the Londzell Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at Londzellpat.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/25/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to An Evening with The Whispers on August 15, 2026 at Londzell Performing Arts Theatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $103.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group