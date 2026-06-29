Mary J. Blige added more shows and want you to join her in Las Vegas!

Mary J Blige Las Vegas Residency

Due to incredible demand Mary J. Blige has added ten shows to her Las Vegas Residency! Don’t miss Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. New shows have been added August 28 – September 6 & October 23 – 31! Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com

Enter below for a chance to win:

Two tickets to Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency on August 28, 2026 at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Two night hotel stay August 27 to 29 at Park MGM

Roundtrip airfare for you and a guest.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/29/26– 7/26/26. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter visit kiss1041fm.com /contests or the KISS 104.1 App (free) and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss1041fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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