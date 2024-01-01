Make It Last Forever Takeover

“Make it Last Forever 35th Anniversary” Tour, a spectacular celebration featuring the legendary Keith Sweat and Tyrese, alongside the chart-topping group Pretty Ricky. The tour will include a stop at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on February 8, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Listen all all for a chance to win tickets!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/1/2024 - 1/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Fifteen (15) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Make it Last Forever on February 8, 2024 at State Farm (Minimum of approx. retail value: $106.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!