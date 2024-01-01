Make It Last Forever Takeover

“Make it Last Forever 35th Anniversary” Tour, a spectacular celebration featuring the legendary Keith Sweat and Tyrese, alongside the chart-topping group Pretty Ricky. The tour will include a stop at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on February 8, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Listen all all for a chance to win tickets!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/1/2024 - 1/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Fifteen (15) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Make it Last Forever on February 8, 2024 at State Farm (Minimum of approx. retail value: $106.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group