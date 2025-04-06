Listen to Toni and Tony in The Morning for your chance to win tickets to John Legend

John Legend 2025

Listen to Toni and Tony in The Morning for a chance to win two tickets to John Legend at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on October 24, 2025.

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/07/25 - 04/11/25 Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to John Legend at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on October 24, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $135.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

