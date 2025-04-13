Toni and Tony have more tickets to see Chris Brown

Listen to Toni and Tony in The Morning for a chance to win two tickets to Chris Brown at Truist Park on August 30, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 - 04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl on August 30, 2025 at Truist Park. (Minimum approx. retail value: 200.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

