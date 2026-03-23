Listen for a chance to see The Secret Between Us!

The Secret Between Us is a drama film starring Michael Jai White as Jack, a man with a seemingly perfect life that unravels when a son from a past affair appears . Executive produced by Keith Sweat and directed by Tamera Hill, the film explores themes of redemption, betrayal, and familial bonds. It opens in select theaters on April 3, 2026.

Listen to Monie Love for a chance to win passes for you and a guest to see it on April 3rd.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/23/2026 - 3/27/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) admit two tickets to see The Secret Between Us. (approx. retail value: $30.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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