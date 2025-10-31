Listen for a chance to see Mary J. Blige: For My Fans

For My Fans

The For My Fans Tour marked the first major tour in years from Mary J. Blige—it was a true tribute tour with a setlist that covered decades, with a generational and emotional pull for both longtime and new fans. This was her first time headlining at Madison Square Garden, the iconic arena in her home town of New York.

Exclusively in cinemas November 5 and 8. Tickets on sale now. Tickets on Sale Now at MaryJBligefilm.com,

Listen for a chance to win two passes to see Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans in theaters.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/27/2025 - 11/1/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to EMary J. Blige’s For My Fans in theaters (in theaters November 5 & 6, 2025 only). (Minimum approx. retail value: 170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

