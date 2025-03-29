Listen for Beyonce’ Triple Play for a chance to win Tickets

KISS 104.1 has tickets to see Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter World Tour on July 14, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Listen for three consecutive Beyoncé songs, when you hear it be caller #14 for a chance to win.

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

03/31/2025 - 4/3/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter World Tour on July 14, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Minimum approx. retail value: $202.00, based on seating).

