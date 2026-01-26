LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE ANNOUNCE 2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR!

Lionel Richie 2026

Today, legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire announced their 2026 North American Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 24 at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul making stops across North America in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 19, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Austin at Moody Center on Friday, August 14.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2026 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

