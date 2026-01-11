The Legendary Alvin Ailey is returning to Atlanta and Toni & Tony have tickets!

The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is returning to the Fox Theatre from February 11-15, 2026. Experience the passion, precision, and powerful storytelling by one of the most acclaimed dance companies in the world.

Listen all week for a chance to win tickets! Tickets are on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/12/2026 - 01/16/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at Fox Theater, date TBD. (ARV: $102.50). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group