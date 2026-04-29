KISS Summer Concert Series: Stephanie Mills, Karyn White & After 7

KSCS Stephanie Mills, Karyn White

Stephanie Mills, the renowned Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul vocalist, is set to perform live at VyStar Amphitheater At The Bridge in Stockbridge, GA. This special event on May 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM will also feature performances by fellow R&B artists After 7 and Karyn White, promising an evening of classic hits and powerful vocals. Fans can anticipate an intimate gathering with these iconic performers.

Date: Saturday, May 23 , 2026



Time: Gates open 6:00 PM, Show 8:00 PM



Venue: VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge, 4650 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

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