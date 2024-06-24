KISS Summer Concert Series Present: An Evening of R&B!

All week Toni Moore and George Willborn are giving you a chance to win tickets to KISS Summer Concerts Series Presents: An Evening of R&B on July 13, 2024 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, featuring Dru Hill and Montell Jordan.

All concerts are at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126) and tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/drinks are welcome.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/24/2024 - 6/28/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of of R&B on July 13, 2024 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $115.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.







