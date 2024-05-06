KISS Summer Concert Series Present: An Evening of Classic Hip-Hop!

KSCS - An Evening of Hip-Hop

All week Toni Moore and George Willborn are giving you a chance to win tickets to KISS Summer Concerts Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip-hop on July 6, 2024 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, featuring KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Mr. Cheeks, and Nice & Smooth.

All concerts are at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126) and tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/drinks are welcome.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2024 - 5/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series Presents: An Evening of Classic Hip-hop on July 6, 2024 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $115.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.







