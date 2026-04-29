KISS Summer Concert Series: KEM & Anthony David

KEM and David Anthony

KEM and Anthony David are performing together as part of the “Heart & Soul Concert Series” at the VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge in Stockbridge, GA, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The show starts at 8 PM, with gates opening at 6 PM, offering a night of R&B and soul music.

Event: KEM & Anthony David Concert



Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026



Time: Gates open 6:00 PM, Show 8:00 PM



Venue: VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge, 4650 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281



Anthony David is a Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter known for his work in the soul genre, including hits like “Words”. KEM is a renowned R&B singer known for hits such as “Love Calls” and “I Can’t Stop Loving You”

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

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