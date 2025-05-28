KISS Summer Concert Series is Back!!

KISS Summer Concert Series 2025

The KISS 104.1 Concert Series is back, this time at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge!

All summer, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to some of the hottest shows in Atlanta! Listen for your chance to win and visit

  • My Girls Night” XSCAPE w/ special guest Total & 702
  • Ladies of the 80s (Regina Belle, Denise Williams, Karyn White, and more
  • 10th Annual Father’s Day Celebration with Anthony Hamilton and Friends
  • Ledisi Love You Too The Tour with Kindred The Family Soul
  • Tank, Ginuwine, Lyfe Jennings An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!