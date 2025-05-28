KISS Summer Concert Series is Back!!

The KISS 104.1 Concert Series is back, this time at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge!
All summer, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to some of the hottest shows in Atlanta! Listen for your chance to win and visit
- “My Girls Night” XSCAPE w/ special guest Total & 702
- Ladies of the 80s (Regina Belle, Denise Williams, Karyn White, and more
- June 14 - GET TICKETS
- 10th Annual Father’s Day Celebration with Anthony Hamilton and Friends
- June 15 - GET TICKETS
- Ledisi Love You Too The Tour with Kindred The Family Soul
- June 28 - GET TICKETS
- Tank, Ginuwine, Lyfe Jennings An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends
- September 13 - GET TICKETS
©2025 Cox Media Group