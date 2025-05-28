KISS Summer Concert Series is Back!!

KISS Summer Concert Series 2025

The KISS 104.1 Concert Series is back, this time at VyStar Amphitheater at The Bridge!

All summer, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to some of the hottest shows in Atlanta! Listen for your chance to win and visit

“ My Girls Night” XSCAPE w/ special guest Total & 702

- GET TICKETS

Ladies of the 80s (Regina Belle, Denise Williams, Karyn White, and more

June 14 - GET TICKETS

10th Annual Father’s Day Celebration with Anthony Hamilton and Friends

June 15 - GET TICKETS

Ledisi Love You Too The Tour with Kindred The Family Soul

June 28 - GET TICKETS

Tank, Ginuwine, Lyfe Jennings An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends

September 13 - GET TICKETS

©2025 Cox Media Group