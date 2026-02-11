KISS 104.1 Save Our Sons Forum and Dinner- Recap

Save Our Sons - KISS 104.1 Live Lounge

Thank you to our special guest Gary Davis, founder of Next Level Mentoring & Empowerment Center, for hosting and enlightening our listeners/guests on tools needed to raising young men. Thank you to Southern Fusion Dining for the amazing meal provided to our guests.

Gary L. Davis Gary L. Davis, Sr. Founder/Executive Director

As the Founder and Executive Director of this groundbreaking mentorship organization, Davis has dedicated his career to providing an alternative pathway for youth and young adult males who too often find themselves ensnared by the criminal justice system.

Through intensive programming that blends academic support, leadership development, and social-emotional learning, Next Level Boys Academy and Empowerment Center has achieved remarkable results. Longitudinal studies show that participants are 47% less likely to reoffend or incarcerated compared to their peers, a testament to the life-changing impact of Davis’ innovative model. But the true measure of the organization’s success lies in the transformative stories of the young men it serves. With many participants coming from single-parent households, Davis self-published his first book in 2015, “Raising Him Without Him” - a raw and redemptive exploration of fatherlessness that has resonated with readers nationwide.

Food provided by Southern Fusion Dining!

Thank you Next Level Boys Academy & Empowerment Center

