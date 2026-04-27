KISS 104.1 Save Our Girls Culture and Dinner

KISS 104.1 Culture and Dinner

With so much going on in the world, it’s time we get real with our women. Join KISS 104.1 on May 18th from 5p - 8p in the KISS 104.1 Live Lounge for Save Our Girls Culture and Dinner with your host Toni & Tony, moderated by Dr. Ce Anderson; and with guest speakers Karlie Redd, Dr. Heavenly and more.

This forum is about getting open, honest, and real. We’ll be highlighting:

Self-worth beyond relationships, validation, and social media

Recognizing toxic vs. healthy relationships

Financial independence as protection and freedom

The importance of therapy, spiritual grounding, and support systems

& more

Enter below for a chance to attend the event live with your son(s).

Food provided by Southern Fusion Dining!

Dr. Ce Anderson is a nationally certified clinical psychotherapist, executive coach, and hypnotherapist, Dr. Ce helps individuals unravel outdated beliefs, recalibrate their nervous systems, and rewire their internal identities to match their next-level lives.

Through her private practice, Revita Therapy & Wellness, Dr. Ce blends clinical excellence, subconscious work, and spiritual intelligence to guide powerhouse clients into their most liberated expression.

Catch her Wednesday mornings for Wellness Wednesdays with Toni and Tony in The Morning on Kiss 104.1.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is a dentist, entrepreneur, author, and national television personality who turned determination and faith into a life of service and success.

From humble beginnings, she built one of Georgia’s most respected dental practices and went on to help others launch their own small businesses creating opportunities in every county across Georgia’s 13th District.

Now, she’s bringing that same drive and discipline to Congress, to expand opportunity, strengthen families, and make sure every community in Georgia’s 13th has a chance to rise.

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