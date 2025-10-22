KISS 104.1 Presents Word Up (Formerly Cameo)

Word Up

The Word Up Story is a powerhouse funk and R&B band carrying the torch of one of the most influential groups in music history. Comprised of former members and key contributors to Cameo’s iconic sound, The Word Up Story delivers a dynamic live experience that celebrates the unforgettable hits, energy, and style that defined a generation. Now stepping into the spotlight with their own artistic vision, The Word Up Story performances celebrate the legacy while keeping the spirit of funk alive and thriving. With timeless classics like “Word Up,” “Candy,” “She’s Strange,” and “Back and Forth,” The Word Up Story brings the funk to life on stage, blending tight grooves, soulful vocals, and electrifying showmanship that transports audiences back to the golden era of funk — while keeping the spirit fresh for today’s fans.

This week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see Word Up on November 1 at City Winery.

Word Up (Formerly of Cameo) November 1: GET TICKET

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/2025 - 10/24/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Word Up on November 1, 2025 at City Winery. (Minimum approx. retail value: 50.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group