KISS 104.1 Presents Eric Benet

Timeless R&B storytelling with heartfelt vocals, unforgettable hits, and soul-stirring performances. KISS 104.1 presents Eric Benét at City Winery live on December 21st at 6pm, part of a four show series! See all shows here.

This week, Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to see Eric Benet on December 21, 2025.

Eric Benet :December 21: GET TICKETS

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/2025 - 10/24/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Eric Benet on December 21, 2025 at City Winery. (Minimum approx. retail value: 50.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

