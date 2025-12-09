KISS 104.1 Presents After 7 and Toni & Tony has your chance to see them!

After 7 2025

City Winery Atlanta and KISS104.1 presents After 7 live on December 26th at 8pm, part of a four show series! Listen to Toni & Tony in the Morning for a chance to win tickets to see After 7 on December 26, at City Winery.

See all shows here.

After 7, Grammy and American Music Award nominees, celebrated their 32-year R&B career in 2021. Discovered by Antonio “L.A.” Reid and Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds in 1988, the Indianapolis trio debuted with a Platinum album featuring two #1 Billboard R&B singles, followed by a Certified Gold sophomore release. Their hits include “Nights Like This” and “Not Enough Hours In The Night”. After a 20-year break, they returned with the acclaimed album TIMELESS, produced by ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Daryl Simmons, yielding five Billboard Urban AC Top 10 hits. After the passing of Melvin Edmonds in 2019, Jason Edmonds joined the lineup until vocalist Danny ‘SkyHigh’ McClain stepped in, leading to their 2021 album UNFINISHED BUSINESS. Recognized by the NAACP Image Awards, After 7 continues to connect with fans worldwide through their enduring message of passion and love in music.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/10/2025 - 12/12/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to After 7 live on December 26th at 8pm at City Winery. (Minimum approx. retail value: $104.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

