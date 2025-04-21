KISS 104.1 Mother’s Day Bentley and Bouquets

KSCS 2025

KISS 104.1 is giving you a chance to take your mom to see the KISS Summer Concert Series Mother’s Day Weekend Show with Dru Hill,112, Carl Thomas, and Silk on May 10, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheater in style. Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to the show, plus a chauffeured ride to and from the concert in a Bentley car.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/21/2025 1:00pm ET – 5/2/25 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Bentley and Bouquets Sweepstakes ” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about May 3, 2025, Sponsor will select three (3) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. three (3) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, three (3) Grand Prize Winners will receive Prize: two (2) of tickets to KISS Summer Concert Series Mother’s Day Weekend Show with Dru Hill,112, Carl Thomas, and Silk on May 10, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheater, plus a chauffeured ride to and from venue (ARV: Minimum of $251.00 based on seating and availability) . For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

