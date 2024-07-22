KISS 104.1 Morning Show Has Your Chance to See Luenell at City Winery!

We’re giving you a chance to see KISS 104.1 Presents Luenell on August 3, 2024, at City Winery. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.

Luenell - August 2 & 3

Luenell, a comedian and actress known for roles in “Borat” and “Hotel Transylvania,” was born in Tollette, Arkansas, in 1959. Raised in California, she began her career in theater and comedy, later appearing on TV and in films. Despite personal challenges in the mid-1990s, including a brief prison sentence, she returned to acting in the early 2000s, gaining attention for her role in “Borat.” With numerous film and TV credits, stand-up comedy tours, and ventures like posing for Penthouse and representing Savage X Fenty, she remains a prominent figure in entertainment.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/2024 - 7/26/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Lunelle on August 3, 2024, at City Winery (Minimum of approx. retail value: $80.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

