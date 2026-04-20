KISS 104.1 is having a Week-Long Takeover where you could win tickets to see Ari Lennox!

Ari Lennox

This week, we’re giving you multiple chances each day to win tickets to see Ari Lennox - The Vacancy Tour at the Fox Theatre on May 5th!

Listen to KISS 104.1 all day long for your chance to win!

Tickets are on sale now at FoxTheatre.org

Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/25 - 04/24/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Fifteen (15) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Ari Lennox - The Vacancy Tour at the Fox Theatre on May 5th. (approx. retail value: $154.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

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