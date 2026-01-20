KISS 104.1 has your tickets to Lionel Richie!

Lionel Richie

This Tuesday-Friday, KISS 104.1 is giving you a chance to win two tickets to Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind, & Fire at State Farm Arena on July 19!

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 23 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/20/2026 - 01/23/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind, & Fire at State Farm Arena on July 19. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00, based on seating and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group