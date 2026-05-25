KISS 104.1 has your chance to win tickets to October London, Eric Benét, and Leela James

KSCS October London, Eric Benét, and Leela James

This week, listen to KISS 104.1 weekday afternoons from 3p-7p for a chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series Presents An Evening of Soul with October London, Eric Benét, and Leela James at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on September 5, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/25/2026 - 05/29/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series Presents An Evening of Soul with October London, Eric Benét, and Leela James at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater on September 5, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $160.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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