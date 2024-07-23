KISS 104.1 and BrandsMart USA are Decking Out Your Deck

BrandsMart USA//KISS 104.1

Enter below for your chance to win a Char-Broil Performance 650 6-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/29/24–9/15/24. Open to legal GA, res.; 18+. To enter: (i) listen to KISS 104.1 7/29-8/2 and 8/19-8/23 for the cue and call 404-741-0104 to try to be the correct caller; or (ii) submit entry form at kiss1041fm.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 FM App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. App/Website Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss1041fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.