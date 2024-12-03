Kendrick Lamar and SZA Takeover!

Kendrick Lamar - SZA

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are taking over KISS 104.1 and giving you a chance to win their newly announced Grand National Tour, stopping in Atlanta on April 29, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Plus, each winner selected enters for a chance to have their tickets upgraded to General Admission Pit tickets.

Tickets on sale this Friday, December 6 at 10AM

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/3/2024 - 12/6/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29, 2025 (Minimum of approx. retail value: $450.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

