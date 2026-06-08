Keke Wyatt is back in Atlanta and Toni & Tony have your chance to see her!

Keke Wyatt City Winery 2026

KISS 104.1 and City Winery presents Keke Wyatt live on Sunday, July 5th at 6:30pm part of a 4-show series. See all the shows here! From her debut album Soul Sista to chart topping collaborations like “Nothing in This World” and “You & I,” Keke has delivered timeless R&B anthems that continue to resonate with fans around the world.

Listen to Toni & Tony in The Morning for a chance to win ticket see her on July 5th at 6:30pm.

Tickets on sale now at CityWinery.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/8/2026 - 06/12/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Keke Wyatt at 6:30pm at City Winery on July 5, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $108.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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