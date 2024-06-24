Just Announced: MS. LAURYN HILL & THE FUGEES!

Lauryn Hill 2024

5x Grammy winner and one of the most notable hip hop, R&B, and fashion/style icons of all time, Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off – once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

Kicking off August 9th in Tampa, the 21-date tour will include US shows in Atlanta (Friday, August 16 - Lakewood Amphitheatre), Chicago, Los Angeles and more along with international dates in London, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam. The Fugees will co-headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support. Ticketing information for the new dates and routing can be found below.

U.S. TICKETS & PRESALES: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, June 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

● CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of U.S. dates of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

