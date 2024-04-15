JUST ANNOUNCED: The Marley Brothers, Win Them Before You Can Buy Them!

The Marley Brothers, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, and Damian Marley just announced their The Legacy Tour; which will stop in Atlanta at the Lakewood Amphitheatre on October 3, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10am at LiveNation.com

All week, Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets before they go on sale.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/2024 - 4/19/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on October 3, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $168.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!