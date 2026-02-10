JUST ANNOUNCED! KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers!

KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers

KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers featuring our very own Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Joe, and Kut Klose. Taking place at State Farm Arena on August 29th. Presale tickets begin February 11-12, with general sale beginning February 13, 2026.

Packed with R&B legends and songs we all know and love, get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Listen for a chance to win tickets with Toni & Tony, Dyron Ducati, and Monie Love!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/11/2026 - 02/13/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Eight (8) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers Tour at State Farm Arena on August 29, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

